A talented singer-song writer from Hartlepool will provide a blast from the past after releasing his first solo track.

Seaton Carew’s Andy Palmer, who now lives in London, released Higher Than the Sun on all leading streaming platforms on May 24.

The song was performed for the first time in his hometown last summer at the Tall Ships Races 2024 and he has put together a unique mix of old footage from the 1960s to provide a music video.

The nostalgic clips include glimpses of the Headland Carnival, circus visits to the town, children enjoying sunny days in Seaton Carew eating lollies and dancers performing in local parks.

Hartlepool singer Andy Palmer has released his latest song.

Local Hartlepool people Michael Purves and Pete Gowland have granted Andy permission to use the footage in his video celebrating some of the area’s proud history.

Andy said: “The video is a back to the future style glimpse into the past, an old money version of life before all that we have today.

“The footage was all shot on super 8mm film and subsequently discovered many moons later in an attic. Special thanks to Pete and Michael for allowing me to use their films.

“I love the realness of the interaction and the sense of coming together that you can see in the video and the sense of nostalgia it brings - a bygone era which seems both within touching distance and yet a million light years away in the past too.”

The cover of Andy Palmer's Higher than the Sun.

While the accompanying video provides a snapshot of Hartlepool life during the swinging 60s, Higher Than The Sun is the result of one Sunday afternoon when Andy was trying something different.

Andy, a former Holy Trinity and Dyke House Academy pupil, said: “Musically the song came about when I was working out how to play Eleanor Rigby and then I drifted off into my own thing. It’s ended up sounding like a cross between The Kinks and Noel Gallagher.

"I love Ray Davies, the way he married the melodies with the very Englishness of the lyrics always fascinated me, he has this amazing ability to paint pictures with words - like Bob Dylan does.

"Lyrically I suppose it’s a song about making a change, taking the courage to move on, to get out of a place or surrounding or situation that is suppressing, stifling or making you unhappy.

"It's about trusting yourself to make the change and I suppose asking the universe for the help to get you through it.

"Since moving to London in my early 20s, I have always gigged across the country with bands and on my own singing in venues such as The Cavern Club in Liverpool.

“Over the coming months I will be releasing more of the songs I have written – anyone who was at the Tall Ships Races Hartlepool event last year might have heard some of them.

“What better way to start rolling out some of those tracks than to start shouting about my hometown while I’m on.

"Even though I moved to London many years ago, my family still live in the town and Seaton Carew is still very much the place I call home.

Anyone wishing to listen or download Andy Palmer’s Higher Than The Sun can do so at https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/andyjpalmer/higher-than-the-sun.