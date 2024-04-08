Hartlepool train station evacuated after ‘suspicious luggage’ found
Police officers evacuated Hartlepool’s train station following reports that “suspicious luggage” had been found inside.
British Transport Police officers evacuated Hartlepool Railway Station, in Church Street, early on the afternoon of Monday, April 8, after “suspicious luggage” was found at the station.
British Transport Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to Hartlepool railway station following reports of suspicious luggage.
"Officers attended and the station was evacuated as a precaution, but it was reopened after the items were deemed to be non-suspicious.”
Passengers were told to expect disruption until 3pm. Lines had reopened by 3.30pm.