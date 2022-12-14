Hartlepool woman remembers ‘hero’ brother who defied kidney disease odds
A Hartlepool man who bravely fought kidney disease his entire life has been remembered by his sister in a new book.
When Phillip Braithwaite was born, doctors did not expect him to live.
But the Rift House man never stopped defying the odds and the life spans he was given.
Big sister Elizabeth Morley, 70, said he never complained and had a “fabulous” life despite being on dialysis for many years.
After “hero” Phillip died at the age of 57 in February 2018 following an infection, former teacher Elizabeth decided to write his story as a piece of family history and to also inspire other kidney patients.
"I never once heard him complain. I never once heard him saying he was fed up,” the mother-of-three said.
“He never ever said ‘why me’.
"He had a fabulous life. He never complained. He just got on with his life.
"Phillip didn’t die because of his kidneys. He died because of an infection. He could have lived to a ripe old age.”
When he was 15, Phillip’s kidneys collapsed and he had to have them removed.
He spent over a decade constantly being on dialysis until he had a transplant at the age of 28.
"When he was born, they didn’t expect him to live, but he was a fighter,” Elizabeth said.
Phillip loved genealogy, which is the study of family history, and went on to lead a fulfilling life, becoming branch president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
"Nothing held him back,” Elizabeth said.
She continued: "He was always a happy person. He was always full of fun, he was mischievous.
"I found him a hero. It didn’t seem like a battle for him.
"He looked at one obstacle and just took it in his stride.”
Retired teacher Elizabeth wrote Phillip’s Story - Through the Eyes of a Devoted Sister during lockdown.
"It’s not all doom and gloom,” she said.
"I was really proud of Phillip and the way he conducted his life.
"My daughter always called him the voice of reason. Everybody went to him for advice, everybody went to see him for a life.”
The book can be purchased on Amazon and Waterstones and proceed will be donated to the kidney unit at Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.