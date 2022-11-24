Hartlepool woman becomes published author after turning idea she had at 12 into debut novel

Rebecca Ryan, 36, first started writing around six years ago when she had her first child, Elodie.

The then history teacher would only write as a hobby and had not considered it as a career – but her husband encouraged her to look into it.

Now the mum-of-three is preparing for the upcoming release of her debut novel, My (extra)Ordinary life, which is set to arrive on bookshelves in January next year.

Rebecca says she was shocked, but also really happy when she got a book deal./Photo: Matthew Harmon

The book is about a woman, called Emily, who watches a TV programme on the average human experience – and realises she ticks most of the boxes. She the decides she wants a lead more unusual life – but that does not always go to plan.

The inspiration dates back to when Rebecca was 12 and watched a similar programme herself.

"It made me think that you can reduce human life to facts and statistics, but there is an awful lot more than that. Even an average life is pretty amazing,” the former English Martyrs pupil said.

She continued: "Most of us are not going to end up in the history books. I think sometimes we feel pressured that we have to live these amazing lives all the time and I think social media has played a part in that.”

The book will be released at the start of January.

Rebecca wrote the book in around six weeks and says she was shocked when when she got a book deal - but also really pleased.

The former history teacher, who grew up in Owton Manor, was the first of her family to go to university and never considered a career in writing. But now she has a second book set to be published in January 2024 and is working on a third one.

"I always loved writing when I was younger. I really enjoyed writing at school and writing stories, but it never occurred to me, not even for a second that I could be an author,” said Rebecca.

"I was really pleased for the teenage me that would have never expected it to happen.”

She added: "I didn’t even know it was my dream. I think part of the problem with people and kids who grow up in deprived areas is – I have seen this as a teacher as well as from myself – they have really limited horizons. They don’t think that certain jobs are available to them.”

Rebecca, who now lives in Bradford with husband Matthew and children Elodie, six, Hugo, four, and Kit, two, hopes her book will spread the message of enjoying the process and appreciating day to day ‘ordinary’ life.

Her debut novel is dedicated to her kids and she also hopes it will encourage them to aim high.

"I don’t want them to have limited horizons. I want them to take a risk and go for it. It’s definitely all for them,” said Rebecca.