Five tips on how to stay healthy over the Christmas period

Christmas decorations are now everywhere and the countdown has begun.

This time of year can normally be quite stressful and I hear a lot clients talking about how they wish they could be a little healthier during the Christmas period.

Christmas shopping, cooking the Christmas dinner, long periods of cold weather that make it difficult to get out and enjoy the day, everyone in the family getting a cold – the list goes on of what can cause problems during the winter months and over Christmas.

So, I wanted to give you some really simple tips that can help you stay healthy, so you can enjoy Christmas free from aches, pains and a nasty cold!

1. Stay Hydrated

This is really important, especially with the colder weather. My best tip is to start each day with a big glass of water, ideally as soon as you wake up.

I keep a glass by my bed during the night so that as soon as I wake up, I drink the entire glass to start the day – if you’re like some people and you’re not a fan of drinking plain water, try adding a slice of lemon to it, even better, add a slice of lemon to a warm mug of herbal tea!

2. Have A Healthy Breakfast Everyday

Whatever you think will sustain you for a few hours until lunch time whether it’s a green juice or smoothie, some whole grains or even eggs.

We need to fuel our bodies, more than ever during busy times – perfect for setting yourself up if you plan on doing all your Christmas shopping in one day!

Setting a healthy intention each morning by eating a nutritious breakfast will set us off in the right direction of making healthier choices during the day.

3. Take Some ‘Me Time’

Something that’s important all year round, but especially important to do as Christmas approaches and you’re likely to be spending time with family members and friends a lot.

Carve away a bit of time each day that’s all about you. Read a book, go to the gym, do some Yoga or even something as simple as taking a relaxing bath. Try adding Epsom salt and essential oils to make it that much more relaxing.

4. Banish Winter Tiredness

Many people feel tired and sluggish during winter due to the lack of sunlight which can disrupt your sleep and waking cycle.

To get rid of the winter tiredness, try getting outdoors in natural daylight as much as possible.

Make sure you get a good night’s sleep too by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.

Stress has been shown to make you feel tired too, so de-stress with exercise or even some meditation.

5. Try New Activities For The Whole Family

Don’t use the winter months as an excuse to stay in and lounge around. Instead, get out with the whole family to try out a new activity - things like ice skating or taking a winter walk on the beach or through the park can be great ones.

Regular exercise can help control your weight and boost your immune system to avoid those annoying winter colds from creeping up on you.

So, there you have it, five healthy tips for getting through Christmas.

