‘I gave it my all’ - Molly Scott through to next round of X Factor after tense wait

Easington teenager Molly Scott is through to the next round of the X Factor.

However, she was made to sweat as the names of those who had made it through to next week’s show were read out by presenter Dermot O’Leary.

Molly Scott

With only 11 automatic places up for grabs, it was an anxious few moments wait for the 16-year-old, from Easington, as one by one the acts were read out.

Molly was the last contestant to be told she was automatically through, before LMA Choir lost out to Brendan Murray and were eliminated after a sing off.

Earlier in the show Janice Robinson was sent home, as tonight saw a double elimination from the competition.

With a mixed reaction from judges in Saturday night’s show, it was feared Molly may have been vulnerable following her performance of Little Do You Know by US X Factor winners Alex and Sierra.

It had been a late change of song by her mentor Simon Cowell, but the public vote stayed with her.

Louis Tomlinson told the teen: “I know it’s difficult to have a song change last minute, but I am not sure it was the right song for you. I’m not 100% sure we got to see what you were capable of.”

Ayda Field added: “I agree with Louis, how is this song a guilty pleasure? I’ve never even heard of it. You’ve been let down by your mentor.”

Robbie Williams said he would have preferred a song which reflected Molly’s youth and she wouldn’t yet have experienced the emotions she was singing about.

He said: “A 16-year-old should be a 16-year-old. Your voice is great, I love you, be 16.”

However, Simon disagreed with the comments and also pointed out Molly lost her voice two days ago.

He said: “This is creative jealousy, I love this song.”

Ahead of her performance, an emotional VT revealed she had been struggling with her original track choice, with Molly saying afterwards: “I gave it my all.”

With one place remaining, there was huge relief as Dermot read out her name, in a show which saw performances by former X Factor winners Little Mix and Australian superstar Kylie Minogue.

All eyes will now be on the 12 remaining acts ahead of next week’s show - which has been billed as Fright Night.

Readers have taken to social media to congratulate Molly.

Vivinne Paterson said: “Well done Molly, keep your spirits up. You are fantastic.

Laura Morris said: “Well done Molly.”