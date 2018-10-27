Shops get right behind singer Molly Scott’s X Factor finals bid

Shops and businesses in X Factor starlet Molly Scott’s home village are certainly showing their support for her.

Florists In Bloom in Easington Colliery have dedicated their whole front window to backing for the talented 16-year-old who will once again sing for survival on the hit ITV show tonight.

Molly Scott. Picture: Thames/Syco.

Manager Susan Maher has plastered scores of posters and pictures of Molly from when she was younger in the shop window in Seaside Lane.

Susan said: “A relative of Molly’s, Debbie Stobbs, was doing a big Facebook campaign.

“I said I would put some posters in the window and it just escalated from there.

“We have got photographs from when she was trying to get into music and posters and helium balloons.

“We have also done the window of the hairdressers Glam next door.”

Susan said it is a sign of how much support there is for Molly, who attended English Martyrs School in Hartlepool, in the community.

“They are all behind her,” she said. “That’s what Easington is like.

“I think she is doing very well on the show. She can definitely go all the way to the final.

Molly was delighted with the display and mentioned it when she came home on a visit this week.

She posted a video of her outside In Bloom on social media thanking everyone for their support.

In it she said: “The full shop is full of posters for me supporting me and I just can thank you all enough.”

Molly also took to Twitter to post a short video during rehearsals at the TV studios.

She said: “Yesterday was a bit of a stressful day, but I’m today we are facing a new day and I’m so, so excited to do the live shows tomorrow.”

Molly has teased that the song she will be singing tonight is a guilty pleasure but is staying tight-lipped as to what it will be.

Tonight is week two of the live shows which airs at 8.35pm.

Last week, Molly won great reviews, and a standing ovation from her mentor Simon Cowell and fellow judge Robbie Williams for her performance of the song Fake Love by boyband BTS.

Simon Cowell said she was better than he thought she was going to be.

Robbie Williams said Molly was “a proper out of the box pop star” adding she had come on leaps and bounds since her first audition.

Judge Ayda Field said: “I just see your confidence growing as each day goes by.”

She said Molly has got “everything that it takes to be a pop star”.

Members of Molly’s family are supporting her each week at the live shows by making the trip to London.

Her dad Martin Scott, 47, described their “emotional rollercoaster” during the wait to see if she was through.

He said: “We were so pleased with Molly’s performance, but then you start worrying about the public voting and then on Sunday night you’re nervously waiting on the results.”