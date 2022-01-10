Investigation under way after allotment fire in Hartlepool on Sunday night
An investigation has been launched after four sheds erupted in flames in an allotment blaze in Hartlepool on Sunday night.
Emergency services were called to the town’s Burn Valley Gardens after an allotment there caught fire just before 9pm on January 9.
Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that four sheds were “well alight” and that the cause of the blaze is being investigated.
Firefighters spent over one hour tacking the flames, with crews leaving the scene shortly after 10pm.
One engine from Hartlepool attended the incident with one hose reel.
A spokesperson for the fire service said in a statement on Monday: “We were called on 09/01/22 at 20:54 to an allotment fire at Burn Valley Gardens.
"Four sheds were well alight. One engine attended from Hartlepool with one hose reel. We left the scene at 22:10.
"The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”