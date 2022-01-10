Investigation under way after allotment fire in Hartlepool on Sunday night

Emergency services were called to the town’s Burn Valley Gardens after an allotment there caught fire just before 9pm on January 9.

Cleveland Fire Brigade have said that four sheds were “well alight” and that the cause of the blaze is being investigated.

Firefighters spent over one hour tacking the flames, with crews leaving the scene shortly after 10pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four shed were engulfed by the flames on Sunday night./Photo: Simon Roberts

One engine from Hartlepool attended the incident with one hose reel.

A spokesperson for the fire service said in a statement on Monday: “We were called on 09/01/22 at 20:54 to an allotment fire at Burn Valley Gardens.

"Four sheds were well alight. One engine attended from Hartlepool with one hose reel. We left the scene at 22:10.

"The cause is still being investigated as per our usual procedure for all incidents.”

The aftermath of the fire on Monday morning./Photo: Kevin Brady

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.