See photos as firefighters called after blaze breaks out at derelict Hartlepool pub

Cleveland Fire Brigade spent nearly two hours dealing with a blaze at derelict pub in Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:00 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th April 2022, 4:47 pm
The fire service was called to Eaglesfield Road at around 2.30pm on Thursday

The fire service deployed three fire appliances and a hydraulic platform to The Hourglass, in Eaglesfield Road, at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Crews left the scene just after 4pm and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

The brigade earlier said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently dealing with an incident at a disused building on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool. We have three fire appliances and a Hydraulic Platform in use. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Fire crews spent nearly two hours dealing with the incident.

People were asked to avoid the area while firefighters dealt with the incident. Police vehicles were also spotted at the scene.
Fire crews left the scene just after 4pm.
Hartlepool