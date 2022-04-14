See photos as firefighters called after blaze breaks out at derelict Hartlepool pub

The fire service was called to Eaglesfield Road at around 2.30pm on Thursday

The fire service deployed three fire appliances and a hydraulic platform to The Hourglass, in Eaglesfield Road, at around 2.30pm on Thursday.

Crews left the scene just after 4pm and the cause of the blaze is currently unknown.

The brigade earlier said: “Cleveland Fire Brigade are currently dealing with an incident at a disused building on Eaglesfield Road in Hartlepool. We have three fire appliances and a Hydraulic Platform in use. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews spent nearly two hours dealing with the incident.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

People were asked to avoid the area while firefighters dealt with the incident. Police vehicles were also spotted at the scene.