Investigation under way as council workers deal with 'live wires' after collision in Hartlepool street
Emergency services and council workers attended a Hartlepool street after a collision involving a car.
Street furniture was damaged following the incident in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool on the evening of Tuesday, March 29.
Officers were called to the street just after 9pm after reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus.
Police have said that “street furniture” was damaged and council workers also attended to deal with live wires as a result of the damage.
An investigation is now under way.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Wednesday: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Ford Focus on Tuesday 29th March, at around 9.15pm on Caledonian Road in Hartlepool.
"Emergency services attended, along with council workers to deal with live wires as a result of damage to street furniture.
"A male in his 20s was reported for summons.”