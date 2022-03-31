Investigation under way as council workers deal with 'live wires' after collision in Hartlepool street

Street furniture was damaged following the incident in Caledonian Road, Hartlepool on the evening of Tuesday, March 29.

Officers were called to the street just after 9pm after reports of a collision involving a Ford Focus.

Police have said that “street furniture” was damaged and council workers also attended to deal with live wires as a result of the damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services attended Caledonian Road after an incident on Tuesday night./Photo: Frank Reid

An investigation is now under way.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said on Wednesday: “Police received a report of a collision involving a Ford Focus on Tuesday 29th March, at around 9.15pm on Caledonian Road in Hartlepool.

"Emergency services attended, along with council workers to deal with live wires as a result of damage to street furniture.

"A male in his 20s was reported for summons.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.