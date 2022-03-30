'Well-spoken lady' attempts to con Hartlepool households over £150 council tax rebate

The caller claimed to be working for Hartlepool Borough Council.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards department has warned residents to be careful after a “number of households” were asked for their bank details in a phone call from a lady claiming to work for the council.

It said the “well-spoken lady” requested bank details in order to process a £150 council tax refund.

Residents are asked to hang up and not to provide any details.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Trading Standards said: “Please be very careful should you receive a telephone call claiming to relate to a council tax refund.

"A number of Hartlepool households have taken a call from a well-spoken lady claiming to be from Hartlepool Borough Council. She requests bank details over the phone in order to allow the processing of a £150 council tax refund.

“This is a scam. Please just hang up and do not provide any details. We request that you advise any relatives who may not see this facebook alert to be on their guard.

“If you would like advice regarding a scam please speak to a member of the trading standards team on (01429) 523362.”

The scam warning comes as Hartlepool households are due to receive their £150 council tax rebates as part of a national scheme aimed at easing the impact of soaring energy bills.

All households living in property bands A to D will receive the one-off payment and the council has decided extend the rebate to Band E properties as well.

Non-direct debit payees will be written to by the council during April outlining how to claim their rebate.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.