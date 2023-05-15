Investigation underway after fire at disused Hartlepool building in York Road

The alarm was raised just after 7pm on Sunday after reports of a fire at the former gym and Co-op pharmacy in York Road’s junction with Victoria Road.

The building has stood empty since 2015.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 19.13 on 14/05/2023 to an incident on York Road, Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool. Canvas buckets used to extinguish the fire. Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure. “

Firefighters were called to York Road following reports of a fire at the former gym and Co-op pharmacy./Photo: Frank Reid

No injuries have been reported. Crews left the scene at 7.46pm.

The application by Magnum Investments sought permission to convert the ground floor shop into five smaller individual retail units.

Plans also stated the empty first floor office space and vacant second floor gymnasium would each be converted into five apartments.

An investigation has been launched into the incident./Photo: Frank Reid

