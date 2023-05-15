Investigation underway after fire at disused Hartlepool building in York Road
An investigation has been launched after a blaze at a disused building in Hartlepool.
The alarm was raised just after 7pm on Sunday after reports of a fire at the former gym and Co-op pharmacy in York Road’s junction with Victoria Road.
The building has stood empty since 2015.
Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 19.13 on 14/05/2023 to an incident on York Road, Hartlepool. Two fire engines in attendance from Billingham and Hartlepool. Canvas buckets used to extinguish the fire. Investigations will begin as per our usual procedure. “
No injuries have been reported. Crews left the scene at 7.46pm.
Plans to transform the derelict building were approved by Hartlepool Borough Council in September 2022.
The application by Magnum Investments sought permission to convert the ground floor shop into five smaller individual retail units.
Plans also stated the empty first floor office space and vacant second floor gymnasium would each be converted into five apartments.