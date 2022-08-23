Major road closed as fire brigade tackle blaze at former Hartlepool care home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The brigade was alerted to a fire at the disused care home West View House, in West View Road, Hartlepool, shortly after 5pm on Monday, August 22.

Multiple appliances attended and by 6pm there were five fire appliances on the scene including an aerial appliance from Saltburn.

The brigade used two hose reels and five breathing apparatus plus a thermal image camera and ventilation.

Cleveland Fire Brigade said crews worked hard to prevent the fire spreading to neighbouring buildings.

People were asked to avoid the area and West View Road remained closed while crews removed roof tiles to ensure no further spread.

The fire caused 40% damage to the building and water damage throughout.

An aerial platform from Saltburn was used in the incident on West View Road. Picture: Cleveland Fire Brigade.

After fully extinguishing it, the brigade said: “This was a challenging incident as the building is unsafe in certain areas and the fire was spreading in the roof space.”