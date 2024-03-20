Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 20, after barricading himself inside a property in Elwick Road and allegedly making a number of threats.

The road was sealed off in both directions during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 20th March, after an incident at a property on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, where a man barricaded himself inside after reportedly making a number of threats.

Elwick Road has reopened after more than 12 hours following an incident that started at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 19.

“A 34-year-old man remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of stalking, threats to kill, assaulting an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction with Kilwick Street, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.

Members of the police, fire and ambulance services were at the scene while a police cordon was put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.32am on Tuesday, 19 March, to reports of an incident at a private address on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.”