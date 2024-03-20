Man arrested and road reopens following Elwick Road incident in Hartlepool
A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 20, after barricading himself inside a property in Elwick Road and allegedly making a number of threats.
The road was sealed off in both directions during the incident.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 20th March, after an incident at a property on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, where a man barricaded himself inside after reportedly making a number of threats.
“A 34-year-old man remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of stalking, threats to kill, assaulting an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”
Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction with Kilwick Street, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.
Members of the police, fire and ambulance services were at the scene while a police cordon was put in place.
A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.32am on Tuesday, 19 March, to reports of an incident at a private address on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.”
The road has now reopened.