Man arrested and road reopens following Elwick Road incident in Hartlepool

A man has been arrested following an incident on a major Hartlepool road that was cordoned off by police for more than 12 hours.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 20th Mar 2024, 09:41 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A 34-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 20, after barricading himself inside a property in Elwick Road and allegedly making a number of threats.

The road was sealed off in both directions during the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Wednesday: “A man was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 20th March, after an incident at a property on Elwick Road, in Hartlepool, where a man barricaded himself inside after reportedly making a number of threats.

Most Popular
Elwick Road has reopened after more than 12 hours following an incident that started at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 19.Elwick Road has reopened after more than 12 hours following an incident that started at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 19.
Elwick Road has reopened after more than 12 hours following an incident that started at 10.30am on Tuesday, March 19.

“A 34-year-old man remains in police custody at this time on suspicion of stalking, threats to kill, assaulting an emergency worker and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident at the junction with Kilwick Street, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, March 19, at around 10.30am.

Members of the police, fire and ambulance services were at the scene while a police cordon was put in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.32am on Tuesday, 19 March, to reports of an incident at a private address on Elwick Road in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, a specialist paramedic, a duty officer, and two crews from our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene.”

The road has now reopened.

Related topics:HartlepoolElwick RoadEmergency servicesCleveland PoliceNorth East Ambulance Service