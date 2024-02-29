Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters attended Castledene Holiday Park, near Castle Eden on Tuesday morning (February 27) after a report of a fire within a residential caravan at around 7.40am.

Two appliances from Peterlee were immediately deployed and County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service (CDDFRS) said upon arrival crews were met with a fully developed fire.

Ffirefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property and conducted a search and put out the fire.

Two fire engines from Peterleee attended the incident at Castledene Caravan Park near Castle Eden, County Durham. (Photo: Google)

Sadly, a man in his 60s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A joint investigation between the fire service and Durham Constabulary is underway into the cause of the fire, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Group Manager Michael Pearson of CDDFRS said: “The thoughts of everyone at CDDFRS are with the family and friends of those affected by this tragic incident.

“We ask that people give his family and loved ones the privacy they need as they attempt to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “At tragic times like this, we are reminded of the dangers of fire and the reality that fire kills.

“As a service we aim to protect and educate the members of our communities about the dangers of fire and we therefore, once again, issue our plea to every household – whether they be in a house, a flat or a caravan – to make sure you are checking your smoke alarms weekly.

“If you don’t have a smoke alarm – we can fit them for you as part of our free Home Fire Safety Visits.

“Nothing matters more to us than the safety of those who live in our communities, and we ask that you reach out to your neighbours – particularly those who are older and living alone and offer to help them test their smoke alarms or help arrange a HFSV from their local fire crews.

“We all have a duty to look after one another so please do play your part in keeping communities safe.”

Fire crews from Peterlee Station will be working in the area to offer reassurance to neighbours and provide home fire safety advice.