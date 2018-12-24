Man injured in alleged Hartlepool hit and run collision

A pedestrian is in hospital with head injuries after an alleged hit and run collision with a car.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a Jaguar car at 3.55am last Saturday in Grange Road, Hartlepool.

The 33-year-old pedestrian was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, although his head injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been released under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information regarding the collision are asked to contact PC Andy Lawson, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 232005.