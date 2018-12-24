Woman critical after second alleged Hartlepool hit and run collision

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after she was injured in an alleged hit and run accident.

The 37-year-old pedestrian suffered head, spinal and internal injuries following the incident in Wynyard Road, near its junction with Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, at 8.05pm on Sunday.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where she remains in a "critical but stable" condition.

Police say the collision involved a grey Vauxhall Vivaro panel van.

A 48-year-old man from the Hartlepool area has been arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, driving under the influence of drugs, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

He remains in police custody at this time.

The incident is the second alleged hit and run collision in Hartlepool over the weekend following an incident in Grange Road in which a 33-year-old male pedestrian suffered what police believe are "non-life threatening injuries".

Officers would like to appeal for any witnesses to the Wynyard Road collision or anyone who may have seen the van being driven prior to the collision to contact PC Amanda Stokes, from the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit, on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 233002.