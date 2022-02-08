Man suffers head injury at railway station near Crystal Palace before Hartlepool United FA Cup game
A man was taken to hospital following an accident at a railway station near Crystal Palace’s football ground before Pools’ FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.
British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station, in South London, just after 12.30pm on Saturday, February 5, following reports of an accident.
A man was taken to hospital with a head injury.
The station is close to Selhurst Park where Hartlepool United faced Crystal Palace later that afternoon
A spokesperson for British Transport Police said on Tuesday: “British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station at 12.39pm on 5 February following reports of an accident at the station.
“Paramedics also attended and a man was conveyed to a local hospital to receive treatment on a head injury.”
Hartlepool United’s game against Crystal Palace had to stop for around seven minutes early in the second half after a Hartlepool United supporter needed medical attention.