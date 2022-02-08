Man suffers head injury at railway station near Crystal Palace before Hartlepool United FA Cup game

A man was taken to hospital following an accident at a railway station near Crystal Palace’s football ground before Pools’ FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace.

By Pamela Bilalova
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 4:02 pm
The incident took place at a railway station before Hartlepool United's FA Cup match with Crystal Palace.

British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station, in South London, just after 12.30pm on Saturday, February 5, following reports of an accident.

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The station is close to Selhurst Park where Hartlepool United faced Crystal Palace later that afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said on Tuesday: “British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station at 12.39pm on 5 February following reports of an accident at the station.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was conveyed to a local hospital to receive treatment on a head injury.”

Hartlepool United’s game against Crystal Palace had to stop for around seven minutes early in the second half after a Hartlepool United supporter needed medical attention.

Read More

Read More
13 photos of fans watching Hartlepool United at the FA Cup match against Crystal...

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

Hartlepool UnitedCrystal PalaceParamedicsSouth London