Man suffers head injury at railway station near Crystal Palace before Hartlepool United FA Cup game

The incident took place at a railway station before Hartlepool United's FA Cup match with Crystal Palace.

British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station, in South London, just after 12.30pm on Saturday, February 5, following reports of an accident.

A man was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The station is close to Selhurst Park where Hartlepool United faced Crystal Palace later that afternoon

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said on Tuesday: “British Transport Police were called to Norwood Junction railway station at 12.39pm on 5 February following reports of an accident at the station.

“Paramedics also attended and a man was conveyed to a local hospital to receive treatment on a head injury.”

Hartlepool United’s game against Crystal Palace had to stop for around seven minutes early in the second half after a Hartlepool United supporter needed medical attention.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.