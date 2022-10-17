The incident happened on the A19, near Elwick, when silver VW Golf left the carriageway and collided with trees before rebounding into the central reservation.

The North East Ambulance Service dispatched one ambulance crew and a clinical team leader and requested support from Great North Air Ambulance Service. The male driver was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains for treatment.

Police are now appealing for witnesses, information and any dashcam footage. The incident happened at around 9.10pm on Friday (October 14) and resulted in the southbound carriageway being closed overnight.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the one vehicle collision.

Cleveland Police said: “A silver VW Golf which had been travelling southbound on the A19 near Elwick left the carriageway, colliding with vegetation, trees and roadside furniture and re bounding into the central reservation.

“The male driver was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment to serious head injuries. He remains an inpatient.

“Any witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage of the collision which happened just after 9.10pm on Friday (October 14) is asked to contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number quoting ref 184832.”

