Man taken to hospital after van catches fire following two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool

Emergency services were called to the A689 near Hartlepool just before 6pm on Tuesday (November 30) after reports of a two-vehicle collision between Wolviston and Greatham.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 17.54 on 30 November to an incident on the A689 East.

"A van was on fire following a two-vehicle RTC.

The ambulance service took one man to hospital.

"Fire Engines from Stockton and Hartlepool attended and crews used one Breathing apparatus and one hose reel to make vehicles safe.

"One casualty was transported to hospital by NEAS.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said a man was taken to North Tees Hospital.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 5.55pm to reports of a man injured following a road traffic collision on Stockton Road.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the man to North Tees Hospital.”

Cleveland Police have been approached for a comment.

