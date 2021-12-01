Man taken to hospital after van catches fire following two-vehicle collision near Hartlepool

A man has been taken to hospital after a van caught fire following a collision near Hartlepool.

By Pamela Bilalova
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 12:24 pm

Emergency services were called to the A689 near Hartlepool just before 6pm on Tuesday (November 30) after reports of a two-vehicle collision between Wolviston and Greatham.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We were called at 17.54 on 30 November to an incident on the A689 East.

"A van was on fire following a two-vehicle RTC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The ambulance service took one man to hospital.

"Fire Engines from Stockton and Hartlepool attended and crews used one Breathing apparatus and one hose reel to make vehicles safe.

"One casualty was transported to hospital by NEAS.”

Read More

Read More
Child taken to hospital after collision with van near Hartlepool primary school

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said a man was taken to North Tees Hospital.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We were called at 5.55pm to reports of a man injured following a road traffic collision on Stockton Road.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the man to North Tees Hospital.”

Cleveland Police have been approached for a comment.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.

HartlepoolEmergency servicesNorth East Ambulance Service