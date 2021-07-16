Missing swimmer off the coast of Hartlepool is identified as 'teenage male'

Coastguard search teams and volunteer crews with the RNLI’s all-weather and inshore lifeboats, along with Cleveland Police, were all involved in the operation which began at around 6.15pm on Thursday, July 15.

Thursday night's helicopter search over Steetley Pier. Picture by Steve Lord.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency have confirmed that the decision was taken after a through search found nothing.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At approx. 6.15pm yesterday (July 15), HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls from members of the public concerned about a person in the water off Steetley Pier in Hartlepool

“Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team and RNLI lifeboats were sent, alongside the search and rescue helicopter from Humberside and Cleveland Police, to conduct a search.

"After a thorough search with nothing found, the decision was made to suspend the search pending further information.

The Coastguard helicopter over Hartlepool during the search on Thursday evening. Photo: Andre Russell.

Officers from Cleveland Police have confirmed on Friday morning (July 16) that they are searching for a missing teenage male and that efforts to locate him are continuing.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson added: “Police are continuing to search for a missing teenage male after they received a report for the concern of his welfare yesterday.

“No further information will be provided at this time.”

