More details and CGI impression released for Charles Church plans to build 70 new Hartlepool homes
and live on Freeview channel 276
Housebuilder Charles Church, which is part of the plans to build a mix of 70 four and five-bedroomed properties on land to the east of Hart Lane, Hartlepool.
The site includes the lower of the two former Hart reservoirs which had fallen into disuse and have since been drained of water.
The proposed design of the site pays homage to the history of the former reservoir and includes information boards detailing the local history.
Built to new building regulations, the homes will benefit from improved energy efficiency, helping reduce energy bills for homeowners.
A new pedestrian link will be built to connect to existing footpaths with a new play area also included within the proposals.
Sean Taylor, managing director of Charles Church Teesside, said: “We’re delighted to have submitted plans for high quality new housing in Hartlepool.
“This development will provide 70 sustainable new homes for local homebuyers built to a high design and in keeping with the local area.
“With the need for new housing rightly high up the political agenda, we’re pleased to be working with Hartlepool Borough Council, residents and local stakeholders to deliver much needed new housing.”
A public consultation regarding the plans ran over the summer to enable local residents to comment on the proposals.