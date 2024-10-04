'We are ready to lead this country into a brighter tomorrow' - says Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week the Labour Party convened in Liverpool for its conference, unveiling a bold array of initiatives that reflect our unwavering determination to create a better nation for everyone who calls this country home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the standout proposals is the introduction of the Hillsborough Law, a vital step towards ensuring that those responsible for public disasters are held accountable for their actions.

We can no longer allow injustices to go unpunished, whether it be the families affected by Hillsborough, the postmasters wronged by the system, or the victims of infected blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Prime Minister announced that we will end the disgrace of homelessness for our veterans, victims of domestic abuse and young care leavers by putting them at the front of the queue for council and social housing.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash, centre, addressing the City and Guilds Skills Hub at the Labour Party Conference.

We are going to launch with investigations into more than £600 million worth of Covid contracts awarded during the Conservative government’s tenure.

Housing took centre stage as well, with the introduction of "planning passports” aimed at accelerating urban housebuilding.

This innovative strategy seeks to tackle the housing crisis directly, offering a practical solution that the Conservative government has failed to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We also announced the rollout of free breakfast clubs in primary schools starting in April 2025 alongside the introduction of an Employment Rights Bill next month.

Additionally, our plans to tackle benefit fraud could save taxpayers an estimated Â£1.6 billion over the next five years, demonstrating a blend of fiscal responsibility and social justice.

The establishment of a Women’s Justice Board aims to reduce the imprisonment of women and address the issue of reoffending, while new laws will crack down on the dangerous online sale of knives and the gangs that prey on our children.

By introducing foundation apprenticeships to combat youth unemployment and pledging to bring our railways into public ownership under Great British Railways, Labour is laying the groundwork for a more prosperous and equitable future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have done more to fix this country in one conference that the Conservatives managed in 14 years.

The road ahead will be hard but together we are ready to lead this country into a brighter tomorrow, ensuring that no one is left behind.