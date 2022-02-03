Ministers have pinned their hopes on a set of ambitious new policies they hope will rebalance the UK economy away from London and take the focus away from claims of lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street.

Plans to install mayors, tackle education "cold spots" and crack down on rogue landlords are among the most eye-catching announcements.

But it is feared a lack of detail on how to make good on the document’s promises will just lead to more problems for decision makers.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson next to a giant inflatable of himself during a visit to Hartlepool after Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election in May.

“The Conservative Party has been in government for 12 years. For over a decade they have had the opportunity to level-up the regions and left behind areas of the UK,” said Easington MP Grahame Morris.

“Instead, they have levelled down with unprecedented cuts to local government, resulting in job losses and closure of libraries, community facilities and youth services.

“Credit where it is due, the Conservative Party are good at crafting a catchy phrase, levelling up, northern powerhouse, or the big society, but the words are never matched with action.”

Easington Labour MP Grahame Morris. Picture by FRANK REID

Morris also slammed ministers for failing to adequately replace former EU funding to the North East lost as a result of Brexit.

As well as a raft of new policies formally unveiled in an official ‘white paper’, the government has also set itself ‘12 missions’ to measure its progress, including boosting pay, extending superfast broadband coverage and improving public transport.

The prospect of a mayor for the whole of the North East is also back on the table, after Sunderland and other authorities walked away from a previous deal, leaving the North of Tyne Combined Authority to go it alone.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “Levelling Up and this White Paper is about ending this historic injustice and calling time on the postcode lottery.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02: Minister for Levelling Up Michael Gove is interviewed for a news broadcast near the Houses of Parliament on February 02, 2022 in London, England. The long-awaited Conservative plan to close the gap between rich and poor area of the country are to be unveiled today. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“This will not be an easy task, and it won’t happen overnight, but our 12 new national levelling up missions will drive real change in towns and cities across the UK, so that where you live will no longer determine how far you can go.”

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has been contacted for comment.

