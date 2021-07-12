The force received 413 emergency calls between 7am on Sunday, July 11, and 7 am on Monday, July 12, compared to an average of 252 per day across the past year or 339 in the last week.

Of the incidents, 175 required an immediate response.

This compares to a daily average of 89 across the year or 130 across the past week.

Cleveland Police saw an increase in 999 callouts on Sunday.

To date, the force have received 37 reports of domestic incidents over the same 24-hour period.

Police say this number is expected to rise notably in the next 24-48 hours as further complaints come in and are recorded.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “The force had planned for an increase in incidents and calls to service after Sunday’s sporting event.

"Police had seen an influx in calls following previous games, particularly regarding violence and nuisance.”

Individual figures for the number of incidents in Hartlepool have still to be revealed.

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust had urged the public at the end of last week to enjoy the Euro final game “responsibly” as it had seen a number of injuries related to the football recently.

In its plea, the trust also asked people to “think twice” before coming in to the urgent and emergency care department after having patients turn up with paper cuts, hay fever, mild knee pain and minor falls.

The North East Ambulance service had also asked the public to stay safe and use emergency and NHS services wisely ahead of the final.