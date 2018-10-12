Cowboys, film stars and footballers - your best name ideas for the Hartlepool goats

A couple of cheeky goats who led police and RSPCA officers on a four-day chase in Hartlepool have been lovingly christened by the public.

The animals were spotted on the Headland earlier this month, sparking a search and rescue operation by the RSPCA, as well as police forces and councils in both Hartlepool and Durham.

The animals are now in the care of the RSPCA.

After they were first spotted by the public, the pair of goats managed to evade capture for a second time after being seen in Blackhall.

The animals spent four days on the run before being coaxed into a horsebox in Hartlepool and transported to safety, the same day as being seen in Blackhall.

They were confirmed as being in the care of the RSPCA earlier this week.

You've been suggesting some names for the animals. Picture: Stephanie Morgan.

RSPCA officials said it had been a "very difficult rescue" due to the terrain, the amount of area the goats were covering and the size and speed of the animals.

They also thanked the public for their help in keeping watch on the goats' movements, and staying clear of the animals while the multi-agency operation took place.

Members of the public seemed to take the animals to their hearts, and have now come up with some weird and wonderful names for the animals before they go off and start their new life.

From cartoon characters to colourful curries, the Mail readers have really outdone themselves with these suggestions.

Here are some of your best suggestions to name the goats from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Beverley Foreman: "Tom and Jerry"

Stewy Denton: "Bonnie and Clyde"

Keith Fletcher Pedigree and Chum"

Jo Liddell-Fisher: "Reggie & Ronnie"

Lee McPartlin: "Leo and Messi"

Heather Cook: "Gert and Bert"

Adrian Paul: "Pinky and Perky"

Mick Alt: "Madras & Vindaloo"

Susan Hammond: "Goose & Gander"

Claire White: "Del Boy and Rodney"

Melster Mel: "Myrtle and Percy"

James Hassell: "Smokey and the Baa'ndit"

Kev Burton: "Hide & Seek"

Michelle Evans: "Billy & Gruff"

Alison Kaye: "Griff and Gruff"

Leslie Green: "Andy (Capp) and Flo seeing as they were picked up on the Headland"

Melissa Young: "Ken and Deidre"

Matt Dixon: "Goaty & McGoatface"

Sharon Simpson: "Chas and Dave"

Angela Wilson: "George and Gruffalo"