'One of the good ones' - your tributes to Hartlepool man killed in car crash

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to "dearly-loved" man who lost his life following a car crash.

Christopher Richard Sewell, known to many as Ritchie, was pronounced dead on Tuesday following an incident which involved a Jeep Renegade and a metal railing.

Mr Sewell was named by Cleveland Police yesterday, and the force is continuing to appeal to the public for further information or dashcam footage from around when the collision took place.

It happened at the junction of Hart Lane and Jesmond Gardens.

As his loving family paid tribute to him statement,dozens of you got in touch on social media to share your memories of knowing and working with Ritchie, who was 70 when he lost his life.

Many shared memories of knowing Ritchie from the town's pub scene.

Here are some of your tributes from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Carol Gash: "So sad. Thoughts are with his family. RIP."

Angela Chapman: "Happy memories. RIP Richie."

Nicola Willingham: "My first job I worked for him in the Tavern. So sad. RIP."

Faye Aspinall: "Used to work for him at the Tavern. One of life’s gents."

John Paul Maynard: "Really sad to hear about this Ritchie taught me a lot in the pub game. RIP thoughts go out to the family."

Marie Fox: "RIP Richard one of the good ones u will be missed."

Julie Hansford: "RIP Richard love from the Hansford family."

Julie Robinson: "Will be missed in the Juniper Lounge, such a lovely man."

Lynne Ferry: "Sweet dreams Ritchie. I remember you from the Greensides in the 80s. Condolences to your family."

Aaron Doyle: "Only known you [a] couple weeks but you were a lovely bloke. Thoughts are with family and friends."

Barbara Howarth: "RIP, shame you had to leave everyone so early."