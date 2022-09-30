One person taken to hospital after a collision involving a bike in Hartlepool's Powlett Road
Emergency services were called to Powlett Road on Friday afternoon (September 30).
Paramedics attended after reports of a collision involving a car and a bicycle shortly after 3pm.
A double-crewed ambulance attended and took one patient to North Tees Hospital in Stockton.
The North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called just after 3pm this afternoon to a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle on Powlett Road, Hartlepool.
“We have dispatched a double crewed ambulance and we transported one patient to North Tess Hospital.”
It comes days after three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the same road just before midnight on Tuesday, September 27.
Neighbours described being awoken by the crash and seeing the vehicle on its side on top of the Powlett Road roundabout.
The casualties had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire service before being taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.
Cleveland Police have been approached for a comment.