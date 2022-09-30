Paramedics attended after reports of a collision involving a car and a bicycle shortly after 3pm.

A double-crewed ambulance attended and took one patient to North Tees Hospital in Stockton.

The North East Ambulance Service said: “We were called just after 3pm this afternoon to a road traffic collision involving a car and a bicycle on Powlett Road, Hartlepool.

One person was taken to hospital following the incident.

“We have dispatched a double crewed ambulance and we transported one patient to North Tess Hospital.”

It comes days after three people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision on the same road just before midnight on Tuesday, September 27.

The casualties had to be extricated from the vehicle by the fire service before being taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

