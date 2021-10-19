One person taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision in Hartlepool

Emergency services at the scene of the collision between two cars at the junction of Grange Road and Mulgrave Road.

The collision, involving a BMW and an Audi, was reported to police at 1.50pm on October 19.

Paramedics, police and the fire service attended the incident, which happened in Grange Road, Hartlepool, near to its junction with Mulgrave Road.

Cleveland Fire Brigade received a call about the collision just after 2pm and said they extricated one casualty from a vehicle before giving them first aid.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) have that said one patient was taken to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called at 1.49pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision on the junction of Mulgrave Road and Grange Road, in Hartlepool.

"We dispatched one ambulance crew and one crew from our hazardous area response team and transported one patient to North Tees Hospital.”

The fire service left the scene at 4.06pm.

