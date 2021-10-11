One person taken to hospital after pushbike fall in Hartlepool street
An ambulance crew took one person to hospital after they fell from a pushbike in Hartlepool.
Emergency services were called to West View Road, at the junction with Warren Road, Hartlepool, at 3.30pm on Sunday, October 10, following reports that a person had been injured after falling off a pushbike.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said it dispatched one ambulance crew and took the patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.
A NEAS spokesperson said: “We were called to the junction of West View Road and Warren Road in Hartlepool at 3.30pm on Sunday afternoon following reports of a person injured after falling off a pushbike.
"We dispatched one ambulance crew and transported the patient to North Tees Hospital.”
Cleveland Police have said that they were made aware of an incident, where a boy suffered minor injuries after falling from a bike.
Officers helped guide traffic at the scene although no further police involvement was required.