One person taken to hospital after pushbike fall in Hartlepool street

Emergency services were called to West View Road, at the junction with Warren Road, Hartlepool, at 3.30pm on Sunday, October 10, following reports that a person had been injured after falling off a pushbike.

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said it dispatched one ambulance crew and took the patient to Stockton’s University Hospital of North Tees.

The incident happened at the junction of West View Road and Warren Road./ Photo: Google

Cleveland Police have said that they were made aware of an incident, where a boy suffered minor injuries after falling from a bike.

Officers helped guide traffic at the scene although no further police involvement was required.

