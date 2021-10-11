Hartlepool RNLI volunteers tow 25ft yacht to safety after it breaks down near the Marina

A yacht with four people on board was rescued after breaking down near Hartlepool Marina.

By Pamela Bilalova
Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:47 am
Updated Monday, 11th October 2021, 10:47 am

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.24pm on Sunday, October 10, by Humber Coastguard to assist a 25ft yacht with four people on board that had suffered mechanical failure approximately half a mile off Hartlepool Marina.

The inshore lifeboat ‘Solihull’ with four volunteer crew members on board launched at 6.37pm and was alongside the casualty vessel a few minutes later where it was taken under tow to a berth at Hartlepool Marina.

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' towing the vessel to Hartlepool Marina on Sunday evening./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 7.15pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.30pm.

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “It was a straight forward tow which is something we train for on a regular basis but it was good to bring the boat and it’s occupants safely back.”

Sea conditions were described as slight with a westerly wind.

