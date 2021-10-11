Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.24pm on Sunday, October 10, by Humber Coastguard to assist a 25ft yacht with four people on board that had suffered mechanical failure approximately half a mile off Hartlepool Marina.

The inshore lifeboat ‘Solihull’ with four volunteer crew members on board launched at 6.37pm and was alongside the casualty vessel a few minutes later where it was taken under tow to a berth at Hartlepool Marina.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat 'Solihull' towing the vessel to Hartlepool Marina on Sunday evening./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 7.15pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.30pm.

Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “It was a straight forward tow which is something we train for on a regular basis but it was good to bring the boat and it’s occupants safely back.”

Sea conditions were described as slight with a westerly wind.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.