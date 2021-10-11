Hartlepool RNLI volunteers tow 25ft yacht to safety after it breaks down near the Marina
A yacht with four people on board was rescued after breaking down near Hartlepool Marina.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were paged at 6.24pm on Sunday, October 10, by Humber Coastguard to assist a 25ft yacht with four people on board that had suffered mechanical failure approximately half a mile off Hartlepool Marina.
The inshore lifeboat ‘Solihull’ with four volunteer crew members on board launched at 6.37pm and was alongside the casualty vessel a few minutes later where it was taken under tow to a berth at Hartlepool Marina.
The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road boathouse at 7.15pm where it was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.30pm.
Inshore lifeboat helm Ken Hay said: “It was a straight forward tow which is something we train for on a regular basis but it was good to bring the boat and it’s occupants safely back.”
Sea conditions were described as slight with a westerly wind.