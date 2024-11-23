Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our armed forces are too small and our military expenditure is too low.

These are undeniable facts in the current geopolitical climate.

As global uncertainties grow, we must ask whether our defence capabilities are adequate to protect our nation, uphold our values and meet our obligations to allies.

Russia's aggression in Ukraine has made it clear that conventional warfare remains a pressing threat.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says: "We must expand our armed forces, increase defence spending and support service members and their families."

The last government’s mistake was planning for the last war, not the next.

Whatever direction the United States takes, the UK must stand ready to act with our allies and remain a key player in global security.

Recruitment and retention are critical to expanding our military, and the Armed Forces Commissioner Bill, which came before parliament this week, is an essential step in building this foundation.

The bill establishes an independent advocate to address systemic issues faced by service members, such as pay, housing, healthcare, mental health, and family support.

This commissioner will proactively investigate long standing problems, including the appalling state of housing and the crisis in mental health support.

By driving improvements and holding decision-makers accountable, the role will enhance trust and make military life more attractive to current and prospective recruits.

Let us be under no illusions, we are creating a role that will make the life of Government ministers more difficult as they are rightly challenged at every turn to improve things for our service personnel.

We are going further with support for military families too.

Initiatives like £3,400 in wraparound childcare for military families deployed overseas are welcome steps forward.

This focus on family life acknowledges the sacrifices made not only by service members but also by their loved ones.

The Labour Government’s commitment to the armed forces is evident in the largest pay rise in 22 years and the full implementation of the Armed Forces Covenant into law, ensuring service members, veterans, and their families are treated with fairness and respect.

However, there is more to do.

The Prime Minister’s pledge to provide “homes for heroes” to address veteran homelessness is another critical component of renewing our national contract with those who serve.

In an uncertain world, we must expand our armed forces, increase defence spending and support service members and their families.

This bill lays the patriotic foundation for a stronger future for our military.