Like most bad Kerplunk players, the Tories appear to be losing their marbles.

It is a well documented fact that it takes fewer muscles to smile than it does to frown. Which means, if you want a full face workout, be as miserable as sin.

I assume that’s the point people are making when they tell you that interesting observation on face movements.

An article I read earlier this week also pointed out that doing housework can burn up as many as 200 calories. It’s something I point out to my current life partner whenever I see her start to do the housework.

‘Keep up the good work,’ I tell her, ‘It’ll help you lose that muffin top.’

She’s not happy. ‘You could help,’ she’ll say. And I do. I cheer her on every step of the way.

Not only does it spur her on, but it does me good too. More in fact.

Irrefutable scientific fact (which I gleaned from a three-minute Google hunt) says football fans burn up as much as 350 calories during a match.

Which is why I display enthusiastic support whenever I see a vacuum cleaner being wheeled out. Jumping up and down on the settee, vigorously clapping every sweep of the carpet and, on occasions, bursting into football-style chanting. ‘Go back, I think you’ve missed a bit. Go back, I think you’ve missed a bit.’

Well, you’ve got to do your bit, haven’t you?

Tory defence secretary Grant Shapps made a point of getting people’s frown biceps curling this week with a withered (rather than withering) attack on Labour’s Sir Kier Starmer.

After hearing Starmer say that he makes time for his children after 6pm on a Friday night, Shapps pointed out that most ‘military interventions’ happen at night, adding: ‘Defending Britain’s security isn’t a daylight hours only job.’

He may be right, but it’s hardly a gotcha moment. I mean, to suggest Starmer would, in the event of war being declared at five past six on a Friday, rather be playing Kerplunk with his kids than directing a military response is, to reference another classic Seventies children’s game, raving bonkers.

Like many in the desperate Tory party this week, Shapps gives the impression of being a very poor Kerplunk player. IE. He appears to have lost all his marbles.

Anyway, make sure you get out to vote this week.