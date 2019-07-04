Exercises for office workers to ease shoulder pain - Feeling Great

Small things like wearing that heavy bag on the same shoulder everyday, or that terrible posture you’re so used to sitting in at work, but so desperately want to get rid of. It all adds up.

So with that in mind, today I’ll be sharing with you the importance of exercising in the workplace and how it can help you live with less aches and pains so you get through the day easily!

Did you know that the average full-time worker spends a year on average, 1,650 hours at work? That’s equivalent to 68 days or nine weeks of work!

If you have an office job, think of all those hours you actually spend sat down, not moving and potentially developing poor posture. It’s no wonder you have shoulder pain!

That is why it’s important to exercise at work and to keep moving as much as possible. Having only five weeks away from work can take it’s toll on your body.

Here’s a few of my tips that are handy to use to ease that shoulder pain.

Yoga before and after work is a must to stretch away those potential aches and pains in your muscles. It is ideal to do yoga on a morning as you have been sleeping in the same position for a while and will continue to do so at work.

After work is just as important as it will stretch your muscles after being sat for so long. It will also leave you feeling a lot calmer and stress-free. Doing yoga before bed is just as good for you as it will help you to get to sleep quicker.

Get some fresh air on your lunch break. This is something I keep telling my staff to do! Not only is a change of scenery good for the mind, it gets you up and moving. And leave your bag in the office as it puts more pressure on one of your shoulders.

Here are a series of exercises which can help exercise the shoulder muscles during working hours.

Desk Angels Sounds sweet doesn’t it? Here’s how you do them.1. Sit straight in your chair, raise your arms up, like you’re trying to touch the ceiling.2. Keep your body still and move your arms together, back and forth. You’ll notice the stretch, pull in your mid back when you move your arms behind your head. Repeat 10 times.

Shoulder Rolls is probably the most common out of the exercises.1. Keep your back straight and your chin tucked in.2. Roll your shoulders forwards 10 times, and then repeat backwards.

Armpit Stretch is probably the most difficult. This exercise targets the muscle near your shoulder blade.

1. Sit with your back straight and rotate your head sideways so your nose is directly above your armpit.2. Hold your head with your hand and gently use it to push your nose closer to your armpit.3. Hold for 10 seconds and repeat twice on each side.

So, quick summary. Now you know how long you actually spend at work and potentially in an office chair, it’s clear to see the importance of exercise in the workplace.

Shoulder pain can often come from poor posture in the workplace. So Remember, the hours you work build up and so does the pressure and pain in your shoulders.