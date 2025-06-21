Something dangerous is happening in British politics.

Right-wing politicians are spreading lies. These lies get pushed by dodgy websites, social media bots and attention-seeking activists.

And sadly, some people start to believe them.

We can’t let this continue.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says right-wing politicians are "spreading lies" over his stance on a child grooming inquiry. .

Take the recent announcement of a national inquiry into child grooming.

That means a proper investigation into these awful crimes – how they happened, how to stop them and how to bring every criminal to justice.

It’s the right thing to do and I fully support it.

I believe every single person involved in these crimes should face justice and rot in jail.

But now some people are claiming I voted against punishing child rapists. That’s not just false – it’s disgraceful.

Here’s the truth.

Back in January, the Government brought forward the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.

It’s one of the biggest steps forward for child protection in years.

It aims to stop private companies making huge profits off children in care.

It promises free breakfasts for primary school kids, lower school uniform costs for struggling families and improvements to what children learn in school.

But the Tories tried to block the whole thing with what’s called a “reasoned amendment".

They said it was because they wanted to set up a public inquiry into grooming.

But it didn’t actually set one up – it just called for one. A meaningless gesture.

So I had a choice: support the political games of the Tories and Reform to wreck a bill that helps children and didn’t set up an inquiry – or vote to push on with the changes that our children urgently need.

I made the right call. I backed the bill.

Now the right-wing spin machine is twisting the story.

They’re hoping you don’t know how Parliament works. They think they can trick you with headlines and hashtags.

Don’t fall for it.

I back the national inquiry. I want it to leave no stone unturned.

I want every single person involved in child grooming to be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

But I won’t let anyone use these awful crimes to score cheap political points or block progress that protects our kids.