Jonathan Brash MP writes: 'Together we can work for a fairer future for Hartlepool'

Last week I launched a Parliamentary petition calling for urgent reform of our council tax system.

As your MP, I have been damning in my assessment of this appallingly regressive tax system that hammers Hartlepool.

When a Band H property in Hartlepool is charged around £3,000 more than one in the the same band in Westminster, in London, it is demonstrable inequality and we must fight for change.

This petition demands of Parliament a fairer system that ensures that we end this vicious cycle of Hartlepool people paying more and getting less.

The petition requires hand signatures to be accepted by Parliament and I strongly encourage everyone in our community to add their names.

I have reached out to local organisations, public bodies, and community groups, inviting them to support this effort by sharing the petition within their networks.

Once we have gathered enough signatures, I will present the petition to the House of Commons.

If you wish to sign the petition or help collect signatures, please feel free to reach out to my office via email at [email protected] or visit us at 206 York Road.

You can also print it out by going to this link: http://bit.ly/4aOge8s

This petition is not just about numbers; it’s about standing up for our residents who are disproportionately impacted by this system.

It’s time we move towards a taxation framework that works for everyone, regardless of where they live.

Reforming Council Tax transcends political divides and I urge the public to join me in this vital push for change.

Together we can advocate for a fairer future for Hartlepool and beyond.

Also last week we had a major breakthrough when a government Minister committed to working with me and the cross-party group that I chair to look at solutions on council tax.

As the first MP in Hartlepool’s history to raise the issue of reforming Council Tax directly in the House of Commons, I am pleased that the Government has now committed to working with me to explore ways of tackling the regressive tax system and ensuring a fairer deal for communities like Hartlepool.