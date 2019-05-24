Letter of the week: 'Hartlepool's Michael Rice did not deserve the Eurovision wooden spoon'

So host Graham Norton did his tongue in cheek best at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest from Tel Aviv, Israel.

However, the whole fabulous affair seemed to drag on more than usual and seemed to morph into a Madonna concert and the voting system leaving a lot to be desired.

OK so the bookies favourite 4-6 The Netherlands won the contest.

I had £1 each way with the UK entrant at 150-1, but Michael Rice with his ballard ‘Bigger Than Us’ (Bigger, bigger, bigger!) didn’t deserve the wooden spoon.

Hope it was nowt to do with Brexit.

Ken Johnson.