Hartlepool, like so many parts of our northern regions, used to power the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet, when we deindustrialised it was towns like ours that had contributed so much that lost the most.

My mission, as our town’s MP, is to reverse that historic wrong and since taking office just five short months ago, there’s been a real buzz in industrial activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just last week we saw Hartlepool company JDR Cables awarded part of a huge £100 million offshore wind contract.

Jonathan Brash with JDR Cables chief operating officer Mark Doble.

That’s on top of our Labour Government approving a £4 billion carbon capture scheme for Teesside and a £500 million deal to keep the Hitachi factory in Newton Aycliffe running.

It’s all part of our renewed push to boost economic growth and create jobs in the North East.

That offshore wind contract for JDR Cables is a game-changer. It not only solidifies Hartlepool’s reputation as a renewable energy hub but also places the region at the forefront of the UK’s green transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With contracts and investment like this, Hartlepool companies can expand their operations, create high-quality jobs, and grow our local economy.

As the UK aims for ambitious reindustrialisation, Hartlepool is right in the thick of it, showcasing the amazing innovation and talent of local people and businesses.

The £4 billion carbon capture scheme, with its 2,000 jobs, is a bold move by the Labour Government, aiming to secure Teesside’s future as a clean energy superpower.

The £500 million deal for the Hitachi factory is another great example of the government’s commitment to breathing new life into traditional manufacturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This factory is crucial, providing hundreds of jobs and supporting local supply chains.

By investing in such essential infrastructure, the Government is making it clear: the North East is a vibrant industrial hub with a bright future.

All of these achievements show that Labour are not just chasing short-term wins – they’re laying the groundwork for lasting prosperity.

By focusing on sustainable industries and supporting existing manufacturing, we are ensuring that Hartlepool and our region are once again vital players in the UK economy.

I want Hartlepool to be in the driving seat of our country’s economic future and speaking to Mark Doble at JDR Cables last week, it’s clear we have ambition, talent and drive to do just that.