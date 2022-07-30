Owner describes remains of allotment as a 'bomb site' after Hartlepool blaze

Two fire appliances were deployed from Hartlepool to the allotment, along with one from Thornaby, at 6.45am on Saturday, July 30 after Cleveland Fire Brigade received a “high number of calls due to the large amount of black smoke in the area”.

Allotment owner Malcolm Horsely, 62, told the Mail: “I got a call from a friend at around 7.30am this morning to say there was a fire at the allotments and it looked like it was mine which was on fire.

"When I came down there was nothing left – it was like a bomb site. It’s really upsetting as I use the allotment with my granddaughter. I’ve had it for 25 years.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some livestock have also tragically been killed in the blaze.

Malcolm added: “We keep some chickens at the allotment. Some have survived but others have sadly died.”

A spokeswoman for the Fire Brigade described the allotments as having been “well alight” in a statement.

Fire damage at the allotment in Hartlepool.

The allotments are located between Chester Road and Thornhill Gardens and people were warned by Cleveland Fire Brigade to avoid the area as crews worked to put the blaze out.