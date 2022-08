Hundreds turned out for what was labelled “the Headland’s Christmas” by one regular guest, with families coming together to enjoy the festivities on Saturday, August 6.

A troupe of bagpipers and a fleet of vintage Morris Minors were among the highlights of the procession through the streets.

See if you can spot yourself in our selection of photos from the day.

1. Crowd pleaser Hundreds turned out for the annual event. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

2. Family favourite The parade featured decorated floats and marchers in fancy dress. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

3. Ahoy! Members of the Chelsea Lupton School of Dance entertain the crowd with a pirate theme. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND

4. Magical A unicorn makes its way through the streets of Hartlepool. Photo: IAN McCLELLAND