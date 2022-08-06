Hundreds turned out to line the streets of the town on Saturday (August 6) to see the usual procession of decorated float and marchers in fancy dress.

A host of colourful characters from the worlds of sport, TV films and books hit the streets, with the likes Buzz Lightyear, Baby Shark and the Incredible Hulk all represented.

Hundred lined the route for the carnival parade

And the Nutty Slack race was also back to wow spectators.

The traditional feat of strength and endurance saw competitors rush from the Cosmopolitan Hotel to Gaitey’s Bar, all while loaded with a four-stone sack of coal.

This year’s contest was won by 23-year-old Bradley Wright, who was crowned victor for the second year in a row – and this time around he even managed to do so with taking a tumble just before the finish line.

Hayley Hislop, 25, with daughter Scarlett

He admitted it had been “just as hard as last year”, adding the overall carnival had been “brilliant”.

Floats on display included Pirates of the Caribbean and a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, as well as a fleet of vintage Morris Minor cars, an historic fire engine and troupe of bagpipers.

While some made a special trip to line the streets, others had a shorter trip, welcoming friends and and family for garden parties to view the festivities.

Hayley Hislop, 25, who watched with her one-year-old daughter Scarlet, said: “The carnival has been absolutely amazing, every year we get together for a barbeque and cocktails .

Disney characters were a popular fancy dress choice.

"The best bit is seeing the whole Headland community come together.”

Another watching on was Louise Lake, 52, who was joined by her friend Tracy Hislop, 48.

Louise said: “The carnival and parade is like the Headland’s Christmas, it’s been going all my life – it’s an event which really brings the community together."