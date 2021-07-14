Just some of the Hartlepool streets where People's Postcode Lottery players have enjoyed wins during 2020.
Just some of the Hartlepool streets where People's Postcode Lottery players have enjoyed wins during 2020.

12 lottery-winning streets in the Hartlepool area since the start of 2020

Residents in one Hartlepool street are celebrating a cash windfall after sharing £390,000 courtesy of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 7:07 pm

Following the payout enjoyed by 12 neighbours on the Headland, here’s a list of 12 streets both in the town and surrounding area to have tasted postcode lottery success since the start of 2020.

Who knows? It could be your turn to feel grand – or even richer – during the remainder of 2021.

1. Albion Terrace, on the Headland

Four residents received £1,000 each in a July 2020 draw.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

2. Bruce Kirkup Road, Horden

Four residents won £1,000 each in an April 2020 draw.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

3. Coast Road, Blackhall Colliery

Four neighbours celebrated winning £1,000 each in September 2020.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo

4. Dickins Walk, Peterlee

Six residents won £1,000 each in April 2020.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Buy photo
HartlepoolResidentsPeople's Postcode Lottery
Next Page
Page 1 of 4