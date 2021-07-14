12 lottery-winning streets in the Hartlepool area since the start of 2020
Residents in one Hartlepool street are celebrating a cash windfall after sharing £390,000 courtesy of the People’s Postcode Lottery.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 7:07 pm
Following the payout enjoyed by 12 neighbours on the Headland, here’s a list of 12 streets both in the town and surrounding area to have tasted postcode lottery success since the start of 2020.
Who knows? It could be your turn to feel grand – or even richer – during the remainder of 2021.
Page 1 of 4