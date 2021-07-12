The Hartlepool street where a dozen neighbours are celebrating a £390,000 lottery windfall
A dozen neighbours are celebrating after sharing a six-figure lottery payout.
Eleven residents in Town Wall, on the Headland, are to receive £30,000 each after their postcode was chosen to win a major People’s Postcode Lottery daily prize.
A 12th neighbour had two tickets and so will be £60,000 better off.
Among the stunned £30,000 winners was Lynne Wintersgill, 68, who plans to treat her husband, Terence, and her family – although not necessarily in that order.
She said: “I’m going to see my family well off. I’ve got six grandchildren, so I’ll look after those and my family, my sons and daughter-in-laws.”
After a brief pause, she added: “And my husband.”
Terence laughed and responded: “I’m the back of the queue.”
Lynne was also pleased to hear that so many of her neighbours had won as well.
She continued: “It’s absolutely brilliant. We live in a small community and we are very close. Everyone looks out for each other.”
Fellow £30,000 winner Sorelle Fraser, 38, described the sum as “life-changing” and said: “I’ve got an eight-year-old daughter who’s about to turn nine so I’ll give her the best birthday party ever.”
She added: “I’ve got a big family, they’ve worked so hard over the Covid pandemic, so it would be lovely to give them a treat that they deserve so much.”
Other ideas for her winnings were “probably some clothes that fit” and: “Definitely a car. My one is all rusty and falling apart. I’ve never had an up-to-date car so that’s something I’ll be considering.”
People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “It was so nice to bring this great news to Lynne and Sorelle and I am so happy for them and all our other Hartlepool winners.
"I’m sure they’ll all be so excited with this surprise.”
The lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.
A minimum of 33% of ticket sales goes directly to charities with more than £750 million shared by good causes both at home and abroad.
One postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner everyday in July.
All the players in each winning postcode will receive the sum for every ticket they hold.