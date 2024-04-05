Some of the stand out outfits from previous years.Some of the stand out outfits from previous years.
13 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters in fancy dress from Smurfs to Where's Wally

Hartlepool United followers have a tradition for making national headlines by wearing fancy dress for the club’s final away game of the season.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST

Supporters group The Hart of Our Club 1908 have confirmed the theme for 2024 is The Blue Brothers for Dorking away on Saturday, April 20.

In anticipation of the day, we have taken a look back at some of the previous years’ costumes when Pools fans dressed to impress.

Last year fans travelled to Stockport dressed as cowboys. Pictured was Hartlepool fans Kevin and Tyler Bolton along with Talo Bates and Philip Pylle. Picture by FRANK REID

1. Cowboys

Last year fans travelled to Stockport dressed as cowboys. Pictured was Hartlepool fans Kevin and Tyler Bolton along with Talo Bates and Philip Pylle. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Morris dancers packed the away end for the long League One trek to Bristol Rovers.

2. 2009

Morris dancers packed the away end for the long League One trek to Bristol Rovers. Photo: FLR

Where's Wally? Pools proved they were no Wallies on the pitch with a spirited draw at Brentford to preserve their League One status in 2010.

3. 2010

Where's Wally? Pools proved they were no Wallies on the pitch with a spirited draw at Brentford to preserve their League One status in 2010. Photo: FLR

Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory backed Pools at Charlton in 2011.

4. 2011

Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory backed Pools at Charlton in 2011. Photo: PA Wire

