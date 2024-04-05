In anticipation of the day, we have taken a look back at some of the previous years’ costumes when Pools fans dressed to impress.
1. Cowboys
Last year fans travelled to Stockport dressed as cowboys. Pictured was Hartlepool fans Kevin and Tyler Bolton along with Talo Bates and Philip Pylle. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid
2. 2009
Morris dancers packed the away end for the long League One trek to Bristol Rovers. Photo: FLR
3. 2010
Where's Wally? Pools proved they were no Wallies on the pitch with a spirited draw at Brentford to preserve their League One status in 2010. Photo: FLR
4. 2011
Oompa Loompas from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory backed Pools at Charlton in 2011. Photo: PA Wire