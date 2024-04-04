Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Supporters group The Hart of Our Club 1908 announced the theme on social media on Thursday, April 4.

For over a decade now, Pools fans have adopted a particular theme for Hartlepool United’s final away game of the season.

This year’s falls on Saturday, April 20, and is a long trip south to Dorking for a 12.15pm kick off.

Dan Ackroyd and John Belushi as The Blues Brothers.

The Hart of Our Club 1908 said on X: “The Hart of our Club 1908 can reveal the this seasons @Official_HUFC fancy dress will be…. The Blues Brothers.”

In a reference to this year’s up and down season on the pitch, they joked it seemed appropriate but added it is simple and effective “and also should encourage plenty of laughs and songs amongst the fans”.

The Blues Brothers are a fictitious American blues and soul revue band founded in 1978 by comedians Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi who also starred in the 1980 film of the same name.

Their matching outfits consist of black suits, white shirt, black tie, shades and trilby hat.

Pools fans have made a big impression in previous years by travelling to towns and cities across the country in large numbers in matching fancy dress.

Last year, they went to Stockport County dressed as cowboys and cowgirls.