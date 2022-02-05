Pools fans set off for London before dawn.

13 pictures of Hartlepool fans setting off for London before dawn to cheer on Pools against Crystal Palace in FA Cup

And they’re off!

By Ross Robertson
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 9:20 am

Some 4,700 Hartlepool United fans are on their way to London – or already there and getting warmed up – to see watch Hartlepool United face Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round.

Some fans set off before dawn on the official Pools coaches at 5.30am.

Fans will be hoping their beloved side can make it into the fifth round for the first time in their history.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo: Kevin Brady

4. Hartlepool United fans travelling to London this morning for thier 4th round FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace. Kyle and Ella Rose McDermott

Photo: Kevin Brady

