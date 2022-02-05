Some 4,700 Hartlepool United fans are on their way to London – or already there and getting warmed up – to see watch Hartlepool United face Premier League side Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round.

Some fans set off before dawn on the official Pools coaches at 5.30am.

Fans will be hoping their beloved side can make it into the fifth round for the first time in their history.

You can get all the build-up, action and reaction on our live blog.

1. Hartlepool United fans travelling to London this morning for thier 4th round FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace. Hartlepool United fans travelling to London this morning for thier 4th round FA Cup tie with Crystal Palace. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

