How to keep us in the picture on the Poolie pilgrimage to the Palace

Many are heading to Selhurst Park at 5.30pm on Saturday morning on official Pools coaches.

Others are either taking the train or driving.

However you are making the journey, we want you to keep us in the picture with photographs of you, your family and your pals.

Hartlepool United fans celebrate after the club's third round FA Cup victory over Blackpool in January 2022.

They can be taken on your coach, at motorway service stations, in the ground or perhaps at some famous London landmark.

We will then publish as many as possible both on our www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk website and in the Hartlepool Mail next week.

You can either send them to our Hartlepool Mail Facebook page, @HPoolMail Twitter account or email them to us to at [email protected]

Where possible, please include full names of everyone included among smaller groups of people.

