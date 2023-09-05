13 pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying the late summer sun on Terrific Tuesday
Hartlepool people have continued enjoying the late summer sun as Marvellous Monday continued into Terrific Tuesday.
September’s scorching start is likely to continue until the end of the week at least with temperatures predicted to remain in the early 20s.
Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid visited the Headland on Tuesday to photograph people enjoying the sunshine.
You can view our pictures of Marvellous Monday by clicking here.
1 / 4