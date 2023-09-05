News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
People enjoying themselves at the Fish Sands, on Hartlepool's Headland, on Terrific Tuesday.People enjoying themselves at the Fish Sands, on Hartlepool's Headland, on Terrific Tuesday.
People enjoying themselves at the Fish Sands, on Hartlepool's Headland, on Terrific Tuesday.

13 pictures of Hartlepool people enjoying the late summer sun on Terrific Tuesday

Hartlepool people have continued enjoying the late summer sun as Marvellous Monday continued into Terrific Tuesday.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Sep 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 17:13 BST

September’s scorching start is likely to continue until the end of the week at least with temperatures predicted to remain in the early 20s.

Mail audio visual editor Frank Reid visited the Headland on Tuesday to photograph people enjoying the sunshine.

You can view our pictures of Marvellous Monday by clicking here.

Looking pleased to be in the sun is Olivia Kitching. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

1. Ol of a time

Looking pleased to be in the sun is Olivia Kitching. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hallie Magee is in the shade at the Fish Sands. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

2. Pretty in pink

Hallie Magee is in the shade at the Fish Sands. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Wildberg family gather together for a family photograph at the Fish Sands. Picture by FRANK REID

3. Group picture

The Wildberg family gather together for a family photograph at the Fish Sands. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Harper Magee cooling off at the Fish Sands. Picture and caption by FRANK REID.

4. Thumbs up

Harper Magee cooling off at the Fish Sands. Picture and caption by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool