Fun in the sun: Poolies headed for the coast to escape the heat./Photo: Stu Norton

13 pictures of summer at Seaton Carew as Hartlepool prepares for November rain

You may need to keep hold of your hat on Thursday if the weather forecasters are correct.

By Pamela Bilalova
8 minutes ago

Experts at the Met Office are expecting heavy rainfall and high winds on November 17 with the anticipated deluge likely to continue on Friday.

So we thought we would try to cheer you up by heading back four months to when hats were needed for different reasons as Hartlepool basked in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in July.

Don’t worry. It won’t be that long before you are dusting down that unused sun cream again!

1. Ice cream and a great company

Maricos Palivec, four, with his dog Kikita at Seaton Carew on Tuesday, July 19.

Photo: Stu Norton

2. A walk along the beach

People headed to the coast to stay cool.

Photo: Stu Norton

3. Smiling in the sun

Arthur Renwick, three, smiles for the camera as he cools down with an ice lolly.

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Getting some steps in

People out and about in Seaton Carew on Tuesday, July 19.

Photo: Stu Norton

