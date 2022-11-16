13 pictures of summer at Seaton Carew as Hartlepool prepares for November rain
You may need to keep hold of your hat on Thursday if the weather forecasters are correct.
Experts at the Met Office are expecting heavy rainfall and high winds on November 17 with the anticipated deluge likely to continue on Friday.
So we thought we would try to cheer you up by heading back four months to when hats were needed for different reasons as Hartlepool basked in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in July.
Don’t worry. It won’t be that long before you are dusting down that unused sun cream again!
