138 homes built near Hartlepool as part of new Bellway housing development

Dozens of homes are now complete on a new housing development with all but four of them now occupied.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 8th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 16:01 GMT
Bellway Durham is building 250 two, three and four-bedroom homes at Wellfield Rise, off Wellfield Road, in Wingate, as part of a new housing development site.

Construction of 138 of the properties is now complete.

The developers also plan on creating 20 acres of green open space to the south of the site, a green corridor through the northern part and improved pedestrian and cycle links to the neighbouring Hart to Haswell Walkway.

First-time homeowners Rebecca and Adam with baby Sophia at their home in Wingate.First-time homeowners Rebecca and Adam with baby Sophia at their home in Wingate.
Hayley Teasdale, sales manager for Bellway Durham, said: “Construction is progressing well at Wellfield Rise and we remain on track to finish building work at the development by 2025.

"As more homes are completed and more people move in, we are seeing the formation of a really close-knit community where people get together and neighbours look out for each other.”

Residents Rebecca Siddle, 26, and Adam Scott, 24, bought their first home at Wellfield Rise in June 2023, welcoming their daughter Sophia just two weeks later.

Rebecca said: “I feel very fortunate to get a house in the village I grew up in.

Homeowners Kim and Andrew Harker at their Wingate home.Homeowners Kim and Andrew Harker at their Wingate home.
"I already have many lovely memories here and I cannot wait to recreate them with Sophia as she grows up.

"The best part is that everybody knows each other in Wingate.

"We speak a lot more than just saying hello when we run into somebody here, because we’ve known each other all our lives.”

Building at the site is expected to continue until 2025.

